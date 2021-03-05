Video Of Bride And Groom Dancing During Pheras Leaves Twitter Users Into Splits

A video of bride and groom dancing during their wedding pheras has become a topic of debate on Twitter regarding Hindu norms and piousness of marriages.

The video was shared by Vedant Birla, Chairman and MD Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. He took to Twitter to raise questions about if the video encouraged the sacrifice of Hindu rituals in the name of marriage.

"Is this marriage or a sacrifice of rituals? Do not forget that if you are worshipped in the world, it is only because of your culture and values", he wrote.

This garnered a lot of reactions by netizens that sparked a debate around rituals and traditions. A lot of people sided with Birla and tweeted about how the video wrongs the essence of a wedding.

This is what happens when you want to do a "namesake traditional" wedding for photo-ops , instagram, likes, getting viral and all that nonsense but have no values and respect towards our culture. The pundit must be feeling very bad. — Ramya ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #Bhakt (@DelightfulVisi1) March 2, 2021

Bollywood has completely ruined Indian marriages. People have just made a show out of sacred marriage. They have their chairs setup higher than the agni & hawan. Khud ka sthan bhagwan se upar kar k shaadi karte hain aajkal. It's just a bollywood version of marriage. — India First ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Khushboosinha19) March 2, 2021

But a section of people supported the couple saying that it was absolutely their decision to celebrate their wedding day in an unconventional manner.

Two people making their big day memorable and happy hurts such a huge portion of society. The reason being if societal structures are not paid attention to, constantly, the society becomes powerless. — Kaushal Gautam ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» (Salesforce Dev) (@tumbledore_) March 3, 2021

Waah... Lovely Happy couples... So good to see them fully njoying their ceremony... Khushiyan baantne se behtar sanskaar ho nahi sakte !!! — amul raj singh (@amulrajsingh) March 3, 2021

