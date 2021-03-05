March 05, 2021
Corona
Video Of Bride And Groom Dancing During Pheras Leaves Twitter Users Into Splits

The video was shared by Vedant Birla who raised questions about if the video encouraged the sacrifice of Hindu rituals in the name of marriage.

05 March 2021
A video of bride and groom dancing during their wedding pheras has become a topic of debate on Twitter regarding Hindu norms and piousness of marriages. 

The video was shared by Vedant Birla, Chairman and MD Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. He took to Twitter to raise questions about if the video encouraged the sacrifice of Hindu rituals in the name of marriage.

"Is this marriage or a sacrifice of rituals? Do not forget that if you are worshipped in the world, it is only because of your culture and values", he wrote. 

This garnered a lot of reactions by netizens that sparked a debate around rituals and traditions. A lot of people sided with Birla and tweeted about how the video wrongs the essence of a wedding. 

But a section of people supported the couple saying that it was absolutely their decision to celebrate their wedding day in an unconventional manner. 

 







