July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Video: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Slaps Man In Full Public View

Video: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Slaps Man In Full Public View

Shivakumar can be seen in the video getting irritated when the man tried to put his arms around him while both were walking.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:38 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Video: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Slaps Man In Full Public View
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar
File Photo
Video: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Slaps Man In Full Public View
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T20:38:55+05:30

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday allegedly slapped a man who attempted to put his arms around him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media drawing criticism.

Shivakumar can be seen in the video getting irritated when the man tried to put his arms around  Shivakumar while both were walking. The man is said to be a Congress worker.

Shivakumar lost his temper and slapped the man. He can then be heard telling the man, "...You should be responsible...." before asking cameramen present there to delete the footage.

The incident took place during his visit to the district headquarters town of Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader, former Minister and MP G Made Gowda.

Tweeting the video of the incident, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, asked Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi whether he had given "licence for violence" to Shivakumar, whom he referred to as a follower of Kotwal Ramachandra, one of the underworld dons of Bengaluru in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view. If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence", @RahulGandhi?" he asked.

Karnataka BJP, hitting out at Shivakumar for his "behaviour" and calling him "Rowdi DKShi", said he should learn how to conduct himself in public.

Posting a video of an earlier incident where Shivakumar can be seen hitting a youth who was clicking

selfies, as he was about to address the media, the BJP in a tweet asked him to quit public life if "underworld-like behaviour" is unavoidable.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Asked States, UTs To Ensure Compliance With National Covid Directives: Centre To Delhi HC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau D. K. Shivakumar Karnataka Congress BJP BJP. Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos