VIDEO: Indian Family Caught Stealing Hotel Accessories In Indonesia's Bali

An Indian family stole hotel accessories in Indonesia's Bali, and a video of the staff catching them at the time of check-out has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.

On the video, the hotel staff is seen painstakingly checking the family's luggage. While speaking among themselves, a staff member suggested his colleague capture everything the family had stolen from the hotel room and washrooms on camera.

A family member could be heard saying that he was sorry and would pay for everything. But one of the staff members reacts, saying, “I know you have a lot of money, but this is no respect.”

Here's the video: