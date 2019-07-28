VIDEO: Indian Family Caught Stealing Hotel Accessories In Indonesia's Bali

An Indian family stole hotel accessories in Indonesia's Bali, and a video of the staff catching them at the time of check-out has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.
On the video, the hotel staff is seen painstakingly checking the family's luggage. While speaking among themselves, a staff member suggested his colleague capture everything the family had stolen from the hotel room and washrooms on camera.
A family member could be heard saying that he was sorry and would pay for everything. But one of the staff members reacts, saying, “I know you have a lot of money, but this is no respect.”
Here's the video:
This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India.— Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019
Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly.
India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr
