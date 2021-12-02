Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Varun Gandhi Calls Out Delays In Employment Process, Tweets About Youth's Patience

Until when should the youth of India keep patience? asked BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Twitter while highlighting the problems faced by them at every process of examination, right from question paper leaks to getting results.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi | PTI

2021-12-02T12:03:20+05:30
Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:03 pm

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday highlighted the lack of government employment opportunities for the youth of India and wondered how long should they keep patience. In his tweet, amid an estranged series of events with the ruling BJP government, he seemingly took a dig at the government for not doing a good job in facilitating employment opportunities in the country. 

"First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then paper is leaked, if exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is cancelled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. Same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?" he tweeted. 

The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government's handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation. 

He had also been vocal in his support of the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. In the aftermath of his tweets on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, he and his mother, Maneka Gandhi were dropped from BJP's national executive members' list. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws.

(With PTI Inputs)

BJP Unemployment Jobs-Employment/Unemployment National
