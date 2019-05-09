Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in the eye of a storm after his comments on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, has attracted criticism from one of his own, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Former MP Srinivasa Prasad, who also served as the Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said it was unbecoming for PM Modi to speak against Rajiv.

"LTTE planned and assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He did not die due to corruption allegations. Nobody believes that even I don't believe it. I have a lot of respect for Modi ji, but it was not necessary for him to speak against Rajiv Gandhi," Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The seven-time MP from Karnataka said Rajiv had taken bigger responsibilities at a young age, adding "tallest personalities like Vajpayee Ji had spoken many good things about him."

Prasad had joined the Congress and was a minister in Siddahramaiah's Karnataka government till 2016 when he ended his terms with the grand old party and joined the BJP.

In a comment that has brought widespread condemnation to the prime minister, Modi, at a rally in Uttar Pradesh, had targetted Rahul Gandhi, saying your father was always made out to be Mr Clean but he died as the "corrupt number 1".

The political discourse this election season has touched new lows with leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi taking potshots at the prime minister.