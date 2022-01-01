Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after a stampede killed 12 pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

| PTI

2022-01-01T09:23:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 9:23 am

Around 12 devotees have died and over a dozen others wounded in a stampede at Jammu Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

According to officials the stampede was triggered by a massive rush of devotees on the new year. The incident took place outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on Trikuta hills asa large number of devotees had gathered at the shrine to pay their obeisance to mark the new year.

In a series of tweets Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured. Shrine board to bear the cost of treatment of injured.

"Spoke to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Briefed him about the incident. Hon'ble Prime Minister has assured all the help. Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede."

"The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members."

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a tweet said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata VaishnoDevi shrine. PM has conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured.

