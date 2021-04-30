Vaccination Will Not Begin On May 1 For 18+, Says J-K Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said vaccination of eligible persons in the age group of 18-44 will not begin on May 1 as scheduled. The government said that it will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is regulated.

While registration for “#LargestVaccine Drive” of eligible persons in the age group 18-44 opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will “not begin” from May 1, 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established,” a government spokesman tweeted a day after the government issued a statement saying they have enough vaccines and oxygen available.

“Vaccination will not be a walk-in but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-44 age group,” the spokesman said.

Late on Thursday evening, advisor to the governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, called a press conference saying there is no shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the vaccination process will pick up in the coming days as J&K has ordered 1.24 crore vaccine doses to cover the entire 18-44 age group and this is among the highest in the country.

At several places, including the main tertiary care hospital, the SMHS, Covid-19 vaccine is not available. Outside several vaccination centers, it is written: “Covid vaccines out of stock.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine