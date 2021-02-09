Uttarakhand Tragedy: US Condoles Deaths Of Flood Victims, Wishes For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

Also read What Is Glacial Lake Burst Flood That Wreaked Havoc In Uttarakhand

The US on Tuesday condoled the loss of innocent lives after a glacier burst in India's Uttarakhand state, causing massive destruction of life and property. While hundreds are feared to be dead, many have been rescued due to the swift rescue operations of disaster relief teams. The US extended hearty wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and trapped more than 100 labourers who are feared dead.

"Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery for the injured," Ned Price, spokesperson of the Department of State told reporters, said.

Twenty-six bodies have been recovered and 171 people still missing as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

Congressman Tony Cardenas also expressed his concerns for the people suffered in the incident.

"Praying for the people of India," he said in a tweet.

"We are witnessing the devastating effects of climate change. This is not a crisis we can ignore. This now deserves a response," he added.

With PTI Inputs

