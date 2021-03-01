Uttarakhand: Police Lathicharge Protestors Marching Towards Vidhan Sabha

The Uttarakhand police Monday resorted to lathi-charge and used water canons to disperse the crowd and stop protesters marching towards the Vidhan Sabha here on the opening day of the budget session.

The protesters broke through barricades during the march and demanded widening of the Nandprayag-Ghat motor road, officials said.

Officials said the protesters removed barricades between the Malsi and Diwali Khal here on way to the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha.

Police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons to control the protesters, they said.

The clashes kept traffic on the Karnaprayag-Gairsain road disrupted for nearly three hours, officials said, adding that normalcy was restored after around 300 protesters were detained.

Villagers of the Ghat area have been agitating for the last two months in support of their demand for the widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motor road.

(With inputs from PTI)

