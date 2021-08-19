August 19, 2021
Uttarakhand Govt Asks People To Submit Details Of Stranded Kin In Afghanistan

The state government is making all efforts with the help from the Centre to ensure safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan

Outlook Web Bureau 19 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:57 pm
A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.
To ensure safe return of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, Uttarakhand government has asked people to give details of their kin to the district administration. The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline number 112, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

Bardan also has asked people to provide the district administration documents like names of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, their passports and other relevant details. 

The state government is making all efforts with the help from the Centre to ensure safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also assured people of the state that their relatives stuck in Afghanistan will soon return home safely.

 Dhami has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary steps in this regard. 

"We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely," the chief minister said.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand, who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood, are among those stranded there since its takeover by the Taliban.

With PTI inputs

