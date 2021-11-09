Uttarakhand Formation Day: PM Modi Greets State’s People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Uttarakhand on the state's formation day.

"The development work in Uttarakhand is proof that the mountain's water and youth both are being used for it. I wish that the state, nestled in the nature's lap, continues to advance on the path of progress," he said in a tweet.

He said its progress in the last five years has given him confidence that this decade will belong to the state.

The state was formed on this day in 2000 by carving out the northwestern region of Uttar Pradesh.

It is headed for assembly polls along with four other states early next year.

(With PTI inputs)