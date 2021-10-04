Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Uttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of Four Navy Mountaineers Who Went Missing Found

Five mountaineers of the Indian Navy and one porter went missing early on Friday morning after getting caught in the avalanche.

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of Four Navy Mountaineers Who Went Missing Found
Bodies of four Indian Navy mountaineers brought to Joshimath | Image for representation | PTI

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of Four Navy Mountaineers Who Went Missing Found
2021-10-04T08:19:12+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 8:19 am

The bodies of four Indian Navy mountaineers who went missing after getting caught in an avalanche near the summit of Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand were brought to Joshimath from Chamoli district on Sunday.

Officials said that the mortal remains of the mountaineers will be sent to their native places after a post-mortem examination.

In a tweet, the Army's rescue team said the four bodies were brought to Joshimath from the peak of Mount Trishul in helicopters on Sunday morning.

The bodies of Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti and MCPO Hariom have been kept at the Army camp in Joshimath, it said.

Five mountaineers of the Indian Navy and one porter went missing early on Friday morning after getting caught in the avalanche.

One of the mountaineers and the porter are still missing. A search is underway to find them.

According to the officials, search and rescue operations could not be carried out on Friday due to bad weather. The four bodies were spotted by the rescue team on Saturday and retrieved this morning.

Principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Colonel Amit Bisht, who is leading a team of rescuers, said the Navy, in coordination with the district administration of Chamoli, will conduct the post-mortem examination of the mountaineers in Joshimath. After this, the bodies of the mountaineers will be sent to their native places.

According to the officials, a 20-member team of mountaineers of the Indian Navy had embarked on an expedition a fortnight ago to reach the summit of the 7,120-metre Mount Trishul. After the five mountaineers and the porter went missing in the avalanche, the remaining team members stopped the campaign and returned to their camp.

NIM, High Altitude Warfare School, Indian Air Force, Army and State Disaster Response Force are jointly carrying out the search and rescue operation.

