February 27, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter In Uttar Pradesh

Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter In Uttar Pradesh

The case came to light after the convict’s wife accused him of regularly beating and molesting their daughter.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter In Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter In Uttar Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2021-02-27T11:32:39+05:30

In a shocking incident, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday after he was found guilty of raping his minor daughter.

The man reportedly committed the crime on February 3, 2018. The case came to light after his wife accused him of regularly beating and molesting his daughter. However, the minor’s mother was unaware that her husband had raped her daughter. She learnt of the crime only after her minor daughter informed court that her father raped her, prosecution officer Siddharth Anand said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's mother at the Karvi police station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra also slapped a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on the convict and ordered that half the amount would be given to the victim and her mother.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

People Are Joining AAP Inspired By Work Of Kejriwal Govt In Delhi: Delhi DY CM Sisodia

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Rape Rape survivor Rape and Murder Case Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos