Uttar Pradesh: Police Find Man's Headless Body In Muzaffarnagar

In a one-of-a-kind incident, officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar found a headless corpse on Wednesday.

The body is yet to be identified, police said adding that it was that of a man.

According to the police, the assailants chopped the victim’s head to hinder officials from identifying the body. The corpse was found on Miranpur bypass road, officials said adding that a bicycle and a knife were also found near the crime scene.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

