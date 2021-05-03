Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Covid Curfew Extended Till May 6; Check Details

Since the number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curfew by two more days. The restrictions that were slated to be lifted on May 4, will now remain in place till May 6, 7 AM. “The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am,” Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said, adding that this arrangement is for this week only.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am.

This arrangement is for this week only, he said adding that decision has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said but refused to term it as a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead

This is the second time the Yogi government has extended lockdown-like restrictions in the state. Earlier, the UP government had extended the curfew by 24 hours to cover Mondays as well to break the chain of transmission.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine