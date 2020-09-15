‘Uttar Pradesh Govt Is Increasing Pain Of Youth,’ Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

September 15, 2020
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that suggest the state will hire employees on a 5-year contractual basis.

PTI 15 September 2020
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling over a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C. The Congress leader has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of increasing the "pain" of the youth instead of relieving it.

This comes in the backdrop of media reports claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government is mulling a major overhaul in the recruitment process for state employees of group B and C, including a proposed five-year contractual service at the start. Reacting to the reports, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Contract = Exit of respect from jobs. 5 years of contract = youth disrespect law. Honourable Supreme Court has earlier made critical comments on such laws. What is the aim of bringing this law? The government instead of relieving the pain of the youth is bringing in a scheme to increase the pain.”

