Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly indulging in flesh trade in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered on Friday against the accused based on a complaint by a young woman who alleged that she was forced to take part in the sex racket, officials said.

Circle Officer (City) Abhay Narayan Pandey said the victim lodged a complaint regarding a sex racket operating from a house in the Kotwali police station area of the district, which was raided on Friday where the three women were staying.

The women along with the house owner were all arrested from the place, police said.

Pandey added that the complainant alleged that she was forced into the flesh trade, beaten up, and threatened with dire consequences if she tried to raise her voice.

