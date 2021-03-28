Uttar Pradesh: Constable Seeks Rs 20,000 Bribe From Rape Victim; Arrested

A police constable from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh was arrested by a team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation, Gorakhpur on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a rape victim, officials said.
According to Inspector Ramdhari Mishra, Constable Dilip Kumar demanded a bribe from the woman on the pretext of getting her financial assistance from the government. He also threatened to initiate action against her, if she refused to give the money, the officer said.
The woman's brother lodged a complaint in the matter following which the constable was arrested, Mishra said.
(With inputs from PTI)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Neighbours By Chance, Friends By Choice: Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of India-Bangladesh Relations
Face BJP’s Goons With Ladle And Spatula, Mamata Tells Women In Bengal
Vaccine Hesitancy? Let’s Learn From The Polio Lesson