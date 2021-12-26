Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Congress Girl Marathon Disallowed, Administration Cites ‘Omicron Covid-19 Curbs'

Uttar Pradesh: The women in large numbers had turned up for the marathon in Jhansi and Lucknow on Sunday, under Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s women centric event.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.(File photo)

2021-12-26T18:57:57+05:30
Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 6:57 pm

The Congress on Sunday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath "Bulldozernath", or the lord of bulldozers, while accusing him of crushing the dreams of the girls who wanted to run a marathon organised by the party in Lucknow.

Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won't tolerate it and will fight for their rights.

The statements came after the Lucknow authorities did not allow the party to hold the race there.

The race was held in Jhansi on Sunday under the party’s "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti hoon" election campaign.

"The destructive government of 'Bulldozernath' tramples upon the dreams of the youth repeatedly. Sometime by question paper leak, sometimes by not declaring recruitment and sometimes using force against them," a Congress tweet said.

"This time, the anti-women bulldozer of Yogi has run over the dreams of brave girls," the party said.

 The authorities have been using bulldozers on illegal property of criminals and this often referred to by BJP leaders in speeches in the state.

The Congress further said those who took part in the marathon in Jhansi instilled fear in the CM.

"But he does not know that the one whose time has come, no power on this earth can stop him. The slogan #LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon is echoing in the state. The women power is ready to stake its claim to power," another party tweet said.

In a Hindi tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Yogi Adityanathji, you speak against the women by talking about controlling them. It is for this reason that you did not allow girls to participate in the marathon in Lucknow."

"The girls of Jhansi have sent a message that they will not tolerate it and fight for their rights," she added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gupta said every participant in the women's marathon drew inspiration from Rani Laxmibai, who hailed from Jhansi and fought against the British.

"They will not confine themselves to this marathon but will also sprint in country's politics and change its course and direction," she asserted.

The UP Congress on this occasion also used a hashtag #ladki_se_darta_hai_Yogi (Yogi feels afraid of the girls).

On Saturday night, Congress workers had staged a protest outside the camp office of the Lucknow police chief over the denial of permission to hold the race.

The protesting Congress workers, including women, were forced into a police van and whisked away from their protest site outside the Lucknow police commissioner's office.

The five-km race was to begin at 8 am on Sunday, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi had said.

"The BJP government is scared as women are siding with the Congress. They denied us permission due to their arrogance," Awasthi had said.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur had told PTI that the Congress had sought permission to organise the race but was denied permission due to the coronavirus pandemic.

