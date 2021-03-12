March 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: 4-Year-Old Raped By Stepfather In Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh: 4-Year-Old Raped By Stepfather In Muzaffarnagar

According to police, the girl's mother had left her with her stepfather during the lockdown.

PTI 12 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Year-Old Raped By Stepfather In Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Year-Old Raped By Stepfather In Muzaffarnagar
outlookindia.com
2021-03-12T15:22:32+05:30

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 50-year-old stepfather in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday evening, Ratanpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Vindhyachal Tiwari said.

Police have registered a case of rape based on the complaint of the girl's uncle and arrested her stepfather, the SHO said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's uncle, the accused took her to a nearby field and raped her.

Several villagers gathered outside the house of the accused as the information about the incident spread. They demanded action against the accused. Soon after, police arrested the accused, whom the girl's mother had married two years ago. She is her daughter from the first marriage.

According to police, the girl's mother had left her with her stepfather during the lockdown.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Another Son Rises In DMK As Udhayanidhi Stalin Is Fielded From Chennai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar Child Rape Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos