December 29, 2020
Corona
Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped By Neighbour

The accused has been arrested, officials said

PTI 29 December 2020
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2020-12-29T19:59:33+05:30

A 15-year-old girl belonging to a village in Ballia district was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her neighbour, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, their neighbour Suraj Paswan (22) kidnapped the victim on October 9 and took her to Noida where he raped her, Ubhaon police station SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

Soon after the complaint was filed, an FIR was lodged, post which the girl was rescued and the accused was arrested, officials said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, the SHO added.

 

