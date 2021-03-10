March 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sons Of Police Sub Inspector

Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sons Of Police Sub Inspector

The accused raped the girl after abducting her from near her house, officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sons Of Police Sub Inspector
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sons Of Police Sub Inspector
outlookindia.com
2021-03-10T17:39:51+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, officials said on Tuesday adding that an FIR has been filed against two accused.

The accused, who are brothers, have been identified as Deepu Yadav and Saurabh Yadav. One of their friends Golu Yadav also allegedly took part in the crime, superintendent of police (rural) Brajesh Srivastava said.

Deepu and Saurabh are sons of a police sub inspector, officials said.

Soon after the incident, the victim, a class 8 student, was rushed to Community Health Centre (Ghatampur) from where she was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur, a senior official said.

Srivastava said the girl had gone out to collect fodder for cattle on Monday when she was abducted by the accused and taken to an unknown place where she was allegedly raped by Deepu and Golu.

Saurabh allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to speak to anyone about the incident, the SP said.

The girl, somehow, managed to reach her house in the morning and narrated the incident to family members who lodged a complaint with the Sajeti Police Station.

Five police teams headed by senior officials have been formed to nab the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Meet Education Minister's Daughter Arushi Nishank Who Is Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Rape and Murder Case Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos