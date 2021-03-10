Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sons Of Police Sub Inspector

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, officials said on Tuesday adding that an FIR has been filed against two accused.

The accused, who are brothers, have been identified as Deepu Yadav and Saurabh Yadav. One of their friends Golu Yadav also allegedly took part in the crime, superintendent of police (rural) Brajesh Srivastava said.

Deepu and Saurabh are sons of a police sub inspector, officials said.

Soon after the incident, the victim, a class 8 student, was rushed to Community Health Centre (Ghatampur) from where she was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur, a senior official said.

Srivastava said the girl had gone out to collect fodder for cattle on Monday when she was abducted by the accused and taken to an unknown place where she was allegedly raped by Deepu and Golu.

Saurabh allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to speak to anyone about the incident, the SP said.

The girl, somehow, managed to reach her house in the morning and narrated the incident to family members who lodged a complaint with the Sajeti Police Station.

Five police teams headed by senior officials have been formed to nab the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)

