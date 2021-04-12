Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Mathura

Four men have been accused of gang-raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Sunday, police said adding that an FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

Of the four accused, police have arrested three men so far, and officials are on the lookout for the fourth.

This incident comes just a day after a six-year-old girl was gang-raped by her grandfather and his accomplice in Bhopal.

Soon after the incident in Mathura, additional police personnel were deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident, SP (city) Martand Prakash Singh said while adding that the minor has been sent for medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

