April 12, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Mathura

Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Mathura

Four men gang-raped a minor in Mathura on Sunday, police said while adding that three of the accused have been arrested

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Mathura
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Mathura
outlookindia.com
2021-04-12T09:13:25+05:30

Four men have been accused of gang-raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Sunday, police said adding that an FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

Of the four accused, police have arrested three men so far, and officials are on the lookout for the fourth.

This incident comes just a day after a six-year-old girl was gang-raped by her grandfather and his accomplice in Bhopal.

Soon after the incident in Mathura, additional police personnel were deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident, SP (city) Martand Prakash Singh said while adding that the minor has been sent for medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers’ Stir: Ready To Resume Talks With Centre But Our Demands Remain Same, Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mathura Rape and Murder Case Child Rape Rape survivor National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos