US Clarifies India Didn't Inform It Of Move To Withdraw J&K's Special Status

On Wednesday, the United States also said it was closely following India's legislation concerning the territorial status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)
The United States on Wednesday dismissed reports that Indian government informed/consulted it before moving a resolution to revoke Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department posted on Twitter.

Some media reports had suggested that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had apparently informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of New Delhi's impending moves when the two met in Bangkok last week.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the Opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstaining.

On Wednesday, the United States also said it was closely following India's legislation concerning the territorial status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The US is closely following India’s legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir. We note the broader implications of these developments, including the potential for increased instability in the region,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson was responding to a question on the situation in the region after Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and downgraded the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi’s “unilateral and illegal” move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

