Urge Farm Unions To Understand Sentiments Behind Reforms: Narendra Singh Tomar

The government is committed to addressing farmers’ issues and will work in their interest, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday adding that he was hopeful that the ongoing crisis over the three new agri laws would soon be resolved.

The next round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farm unions will be held on January 8.

The seventh round of talks between the two sides ended in a stalemate on Monday as the farmer leaders stuck to their demand seeking repeal of the three contentious legislations. Read here

A large number of farmers from across the country are coming out in support of the three laws, Tomar said on Wednesday and urged protesting unions to understand the sentiments behind reforms brought through these legislations.

Speaking to reporters after meeting a group supporting the laws, Tomar said the government is committed towards all farmers of the country and their interests. "Therefore, we are meeting those farmers who are coming out in support of the three laws, in addition to a continuing dialogue with those opposing the Acts," the minister said.

He further said, "A large number of farmers from across the country are coming out in support of the laws. We are meeting them and also getting their letters and phone calls. We welcome and thank all of them."

While the government has presented these new laws as major reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income and improving their lives, the protesting groups see these legislations as pro-corporate and against the current minimum support price (MSP) and mandi systems.

Earlier in the day, the minister met the All India Farmers Association (AIFA), headed by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Sanjay Nath Singh, which submitted a representation in support of the new farm laws. The group also presented some suggestions for the ongoing negotiations between the government and the protesting unions.

The AIFA recommended setting up of an independent regulatory body to monitor farm contracts, price regulatory authority to monitor purchase and sale price of farm produce, enforcement of a template of contract agreement among others.

In the meeting, Tomar highlighted the benefits of the new laws for small and marginal farmers and steps being taken for setting up of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and farm-gate infrastructure with Rs 1 lakh crore outlay.

Protesting farmers have threatened to intensify their stir if their main demands -- repeal of the three laws and legal backing to the MSP -- are not met.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

