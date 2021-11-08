Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

A Delhi court Monday sentenced Sushil and Gopal Ansal to seven years in prison for tampering with evidence following the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire case that killed 59 people.

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59
Uphaar cinema hall fire in 1997 left 59 people dead | File photo | PTI

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59
2021-11-08T16:05:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 4:05 pm

A Delhi court Monday awarded 7-year-jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The court also awarded a 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh and a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on the them.

“After thinking over nights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment,” the judge said.

The convicts, out on bail, were taken into the custody after the order was pronounced.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

(With PTI inputs)

National
