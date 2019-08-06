Updates | 'A Glorious Chapter in Indian Politics Comes to An End': PM Modi Mourns Sushma Swaraj's Death

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 pm and was taken to the emergency ward.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

Below are the updates:

11:45pm: PM Narendra Modi condoles Swaraj's death, says, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end, India grieves demise of a remarkable leader."

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, & Prahalad Singh Patel have also reached AIIMS, Delhi where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away. https://t.co/0QC5cYgBol — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019