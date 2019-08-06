﻿
Updates | 'A Glorious Chapter in Indian Politics Comes to An End': PM Modi Mourns Sushma Swaraj's Death

Updates | 'A Glorious Chapter in Indian Politics Comes to An End': PM Modi Mourns Sushma Swaraj's Death

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2019
Former Foreign Minister And Senior BJP Leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday.
File Photo
2019-08-06T23:49:31+0530

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 pm  and was taken to the emergency ward.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

 

Below are the updates:

11:45pm: PM Narendra Modi condoles Swaraj's death, says, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end, India grieves demise of a remarkable leader."

 

