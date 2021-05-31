UP: Tutor Held For Raping His Student, Recording The Act To Blackmail Her

In a shocking incident, a tutor allegedly raped his student and recorded the act to blackmail her. He has been arrested. The incident took place in an area under Kotwali police station limits and the accused was arrested on Saturday, the police said.

According to the FIR, the tutor used the video to blackmail the 18-year-old student. He threatened her that he will circulate the video if she rejected his advances, police said.

In a separate case, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in a village under Jakroli police station limits in the district on Saturday evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said a case has been registered against the accused, who has gone absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy's father, the minor was playing outside his house when the accused took him to a sugarcane field and sodomised him.

The boy was sent for medical examination in an injured condition, police said. The accused had also threatened the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, the SHO said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine