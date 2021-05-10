May 10, 2021
Poshan
UP: Seven Held For Stealing Clothes Off Bodies And Selling Them

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to steal the burial shroud used to cover the dead bodies, their clothes, sarees, among other things

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:18 am
The arrested people have been identified
2021-05-10T11:18:58+05:30

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested seven men from Baghpat for selling clothes stolen from crematoria and burial grounds. That’s not all, the police have also recovered around 520 bedsheets, 127 kurtas, 140 shirts, 34 dhotis, and 112 trademark stickers from the thieves.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to steal the burial shroud used to cover the dead bodies, their clothes, sarees, among other things, said police.

On Sunday, Circle Officer of Baraut Alok Singh said a local cloth merchant and his aides used to steal clothes off the dead from crematoria and graveyards and resell these in the market after putting a company trademark. He said the accused have been indulging in this act for the past 10 years and the cloth merchant used to give Rs 300 daily to his aides for the act.

The arrested people have been identified as cloth merchant Praveen Jain, his son Ashish Jain, nephew Rishabh Jain and aides Raju Sharma, Shravan Sharma, Bablu Kashyap, and Shahrukh Khan. Their arrests come at a time when the death toll continues to rise all over the country and bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients pile up in large numbers at crematoriums and burial grounds.

Outlook Videos