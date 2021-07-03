Ahead of the covered Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022, former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has accused the former governments of Congress and Samajwadi party of abuse of power and failure to establish rule of law across the state. In a series of tweets, she even lambasted the current BJP government for "gross misuse" of police and official machinery.

The BSP chief also added that the BJP should allow newly-appointed DGP and other government machinery to function in an impartial manner," she said in another tweet.

The tweets come after Mukul Goel's appointment as Director-General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh on June 30.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "As it is known that in UP, whether it was the government of the Congress party, Samajwadi Party or the current BJP, the police and official machinery was grossly misused and they were not allowed to work impartially. As a result, all these governments have been extremely unsuccessful in giving a rule of law to the public."

She claimed under the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) rule, the government machinery was allowed to function in an impartial manner, and one of her party MP was even jailed for breaking the law.

In another tweet, Mayawati highlighted the electricity crisis in Punjab and claimed that the ruling Congress in the state is riddled with infighting and factionalism because of which issues related to people’s welfare are being neglected.

"Owing to serious electricity crisis in Punjab, normal life, industries and farming is seriously affected. Congress is reeling under factionalism and infighting and neglecting issues of public interest and welfare. The people should take cognizance of this," she said.

She urged the people of Punjab to get rid of the Congress government in the state and vote for the BSP-SAD alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BSP have formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election. As part of the tie-up, the BSP would fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest would be contested by the SAD.

