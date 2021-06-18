UP Police Send Notice To Twitter India MD Over Assault Video

There’s more trouble for Twitter. The Uttar Pradesh Police has sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari regarding the viral video of the assault on an elderly man in Loni. The MD has been asked to record his statement after the microblogging site "let the anti-social messages go viral".

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days.

"Some people used their Twitter handle as a tool to spread hatred in the society and Twitter Communication India and Twitter Inc did not take any action against it. They let the anti-social messages go viral," the notice sent to the managing director read.

This comes after when Twitter has lost its status as an intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new IT rules. According to the sources, Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream that has not adhered to the new laws.

The implication of this development is that if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher - not an intermediary - and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country, sources stated.

Earlier, a senior-level team of Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned the Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari at Bengaluru over the 'Congress toolkit case' matter on May 31.

