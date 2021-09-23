UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

Days after the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, Uttar Pradesh police made a third arrest in connection to the case on Wednesday. As per reports, cops have arrested a man named Sandeep Tiwari amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of the seer. However, authorities at George Town police station refused to comment further on the arrest.

Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the seer's two disciples, Anand Giri and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari, were produced in a local court, which sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.

Anand Giri was charged with abetting the seer’s suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer.

Earlier, a purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman.

The seer purportedly wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the incident, the state's home department said on Wednesday.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," it said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)