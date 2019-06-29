﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UP: Murdered Hindu Man Wrongly Buried As Muslim, Body Exhumed

UP: Murdered Hindu Man Wrongly Buried As Muslim, Body Exhumed

The man was killed on June 17 by his three friends, who dumped his body in the Yamuna, they said, adding that the body was recovered the next day.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2019
UP: Murdered Hindu Man Wrongly Buried As Muslim, Body Exhumed
File Photo
UP: Murdered Hindu Man Wrongly Buried As Muslim, Body Exhumed
outlookindia.com
2019-06-29T16:29:51+0530

The body of a 19-year-old man was dug out on Friday from a Muslim graveyard, after he was identified as a Hindu, police said Saturday.

The man was killed on June 17 by his three friends, who dumped his body in the Yamuna, they said, adding that the body was recovered the next day.

He was wrongly identified as a Muslim, after which the body was buried at a graveyard, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surjit Kumar said.

On the orders of Shamli District Magistrate, the body was exhumed after the man was identified as Sagar, a Hindu, police said.

The real identity of the deceased was revealed after the three arrested men confessed to the crime, they said.

Sagar was a resident of Haryana's Panipat and his family had lodged a missing complaint on June 17, they said.

The body was handed over to the family, police said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Murder National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Live Score, Live Blog, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs Australia At Lord's, London
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters