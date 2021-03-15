UP: Mother Of 3 Kids Elopes With 15-Year-Old Boy In Gorakhpur

In a bizarre incident, a 29-year-old woman, who is a mother of three kids, eloped with a 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The incident came to light when the families of both, the women and the minor boy, began to look for them after they went missing from a Shivratri fair on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday but both the families reported the incident to police on Friday evening. Later, an FIR was filed by the boy's family at Campierganj police station, following a probe in the matter.

According to India TV, the woman and the boy have been in a relationship since last one year but their love escaped anyone's scan because of the huge age gap between the two.

The woman has been charged in the FIR under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 365 IPC (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person).

Circle Officer Campierganj, Rahul Bhati, "A case has been registered against the woman on the complaint of the boy's family. We are trying to trace them."

Meanwhile, the woman's husband told police that he noticed a change in his wife's behaviour in the past days, however he had no clue about all this.

