UP: Minor Muslim Boy Thrashed For Drinking Water Inside Temple, Accused Held

Police arrested a man in Ghaziabad after a video showing him beating up a minor boy from another community for drinking water inside a temple in Ghaziabad went viral, police said

In the viral video, the accused man is seen asking the name of the victim and questioning him for entering the religious place. Immediately after that, he is seen hurling abuses at him and later beating him up.

Sharing a clip of the video, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh raised the issue on his Twitter handle and asked which Ramayana or Geeta or Ved teaches us this

On Friday night, police arrested the accused identified as Shringee Nandan Yadav who is being interrogated, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

He added that these type of activities will not be tolerated and warned that such persons will be penalised.

In another viral video, a person is seen cooking chapati on a tandoor and spitting on it before serving it during a betrothal ceremony in Bhojpur area of the district. Police arrested the accused identified as Mohsin, a resident of Muradnagar.

Both the accused in the separate incidents have been sent to jail, the SSP added.

With PTI Inputs

