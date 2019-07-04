﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UP: Man Alleges Wife's Rape By Four Men, Paraded Naked In Hamirpur

UP: Man Alleges Wife's Rape By Four Men, Paraded Naked In Hamirpur

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital in the area.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
UP: Man Alleges Wife's Rape By Four Men, Paraded Naked In Hamirpur
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
UP: Man Alleges Wife's Rape By Four Men, Paraded Naked In Hamirpur
outlookindia.com
2019-07-04T17:56:52+0530

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur town has alleged that his wife was gang-raped by four men.

The man further alleged that after raping his wife on June 29, the accused paraded her naked through the village and also thrashed her.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital in the area.

"The incident took place when my wife was alone at home. They forcibly entered the house and took her to their residence and raped her. She has been brutally attacked and is being treated now," victim's husband told ANI.

Meanwhile, Superintendents of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Singh, said, "We have registered a case under sections 323, 504 of Indian Penal Code.
Further investigation is underway."

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Rape National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : AAP's Raghav Chadda Moves Court Challenging South Delhi LS Poll Result
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters