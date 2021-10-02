Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Govt Names Kangana Ranaut As Brand Ambassador Of 'One District-One Product' Scheme

Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

UP Govt Names Kangana Ranaut As Brand Ambassador Of 'One District-One Product' Scheme
Kangana Ranaut and chief minister Yogi Adityanath | Image posted on Instagram by Kangana Ranaut

Trending

UP Govt Names Kangana Ranaut As Brand Ambassador Of 'One District-One Product' Scheme
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T08:32:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 8:32 am

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday named actor Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its 'one district-one product' scheme.

Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

 The UP government has launched the one district-one product (ODOP) programme with the aim to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state.

In a tweet , Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met...Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP."

According to a senior official, the actor praised the works being done by the chief minister during the meeting.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The CM requested her to pay a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kangana Ranaut Uttar Pradesh Actor/Actress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Mihir Bhoj Statue Row: BJP And UP CM Insulted Our Dignity, Lament Gurjar Leaders

Mihir Bhoj Statue Row: BJP And UP CM Insulted Our Dignity, Lament Gurjar Leaders

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Police Arrest 3 Militant Associates Of LeT In J&K

Harish Rawat Doubts Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Secular Credentials For His 'Proximity' With Amit Shah

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Meets PM Modi, Discusses Farmers' Issue And Paddy procurement

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Meets PM Modi, Discusses Farmers' Issue And Paddy procurement

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Health Minister Directs Health, Chemicals And Fertilizers Ministries To Take Part In Special Swachhta Abhiyan

Health Minister Directs Health, Chemicals And Fertilizers Ministries To Take Part In Special Swachhta Abhiyan

Puja, Politics And Pandemic: Bengal Lifts Night Curfew For Durga Puja After Targeting Tripura Over Curfew

Puja, Politics And Pandemic: Bengal Lifts Night Curfew For Durga Puja After Targeting Tripura Over Curfew

Read More from Outlook

Vaccine Eligibility List Under 'Constant Review': UK Sources After India’s Reciprocal Action

Vaccine Eligibility List Under 'Constant Review': UK Sources After India’s Reciprocal Action

Outlook Web Desk / The British government is yet to officially respond to India’s plans to impose quarantine restrictions on vaccinated British travellers from Monday.

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Outlook Web Desk / The demand for a change of guard reared its head in Chhattisgarh after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 202

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test, Live, Day 3: India Pile On Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test, Live, Day 3: India Pile On Runs

Rain has played spoilsport in the first two days of the one-off day-night Test. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement