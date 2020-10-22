October 22, 2020
Corona
UP Family Court Orders Wife To Pay Rs 1,000 Monthly Maintenance Allowance To Husband

The man had filed a petition in 2013 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking maintenance allowance from his wife.

PTI 22 October 2020
Representational Image/Unsplash
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T16:11:12+05:30

A family court here has ordered a woman, who is a government pensioner, to pay a monthly maintenance allowance to her husband, following a petition filed by the latter in this regard.

The woman and the husband have been living separately for many years. The man had filed a petition in 2013 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking maintenance allowance from his wife.

The judge of the Family Court on Wednesday allowed the petition of complainant and ordered the woman to pay Rs 1,000 per month to her husband as maintenance allowance since she was a retired government servant and getting of Rs 12,000 pension per month.

