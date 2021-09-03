UP: Cousin Kills 21-Year-Old Married Woman After Failed Rape Attempt, Accused Arrested

September 03, 2021
Outlook Web Desk 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:54 pm
A 21-year-old married woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehar district, was allegedly killed by her cousin after a failed attempt to rape, police said on Friday.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary,  the woman went to her cousin's house in Shivli area to take rest on Thursday when the incident took place and her body was recovered on Friday.

"There were no clothes on the lower part of the woman's body...It suggests that there might have been an attempt to rape her. We have sent her clothes for forensic analysis," the police officer said.

Accused Mangal (35) have been booked for murder and arrested after the body was recovered and a complaint was filed by the woman's brother.

Circumstances suggest that the woman was strangulated and then stabbed to death after she stopped the accused from sexually assaulting her, the police officer said.

"We would be in a position to add further charges in the case after we receive the autopsy report," the police officer added.

(With PTI Inputs)

