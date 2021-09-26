UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

After the official information of the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan, the preparations for the cabinet expansion are in full swing. The oath will be administered to the new ministers of the Yogi government at 5.30 pm.

It is believed that half a dozen ministers can be included in the Yogi cabinet. Dharamveer Prajapati, Chhatrapal Gangwar, Jitin Prasad, Sangeeta, Balwant Bind (Nishad), Chhatrapal Gangwar, Paltu Ram (Jatav), Dinesh Khatik and Sanjay Gaur are among the names that are coming out in the almost fixed prospects. Only the seal of Raj Bhavan is yet to be put on these names.

The cabinet is being expanded in view of the 2022 elections. The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

According to high officials, many MLAs have been invited to be present on time. Among them, Sangeeta Balwant Bind is MLA from Sadar seat of Ghazipur district of Purvanchal and comes from backward caste Bind community. She has been elected MLA for the first time. Came into active politics from student politics and panchayat politics. Sangeeta is a youth leader and is around 42 years old.

The second name among these possible is that of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjay Singh Gaur, who is a BJP MLA from Obra seat of Sonbhadra district, rich in natural resources. He comes from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) fraternity. Elected MLA for the first time and is a nearly 46-year-old youth leader of the ruling party.

Jitin Prasad's name has been running in the media for a long time. He recently left Congress and joined BJP. In UP, Brahmins are counted among the leaders of the big young faces of the fraternity. Jitin is a former Union Minister and a big leader of UP Congress. Prior to this, he was a two-time MP, has been a minister of state in the central government in UPA one and two. Became MP for the first time from Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and was made the Union Minister of State for Steel in 2008. The self was once a central leader who contested the election of Congress President by rebelling against Sonia Gandhi in Congress. Jitin Prasad is the son of Jitendra Prasad. In the midst of the discussion of Jitin being made a minister, other leaders believe that it would have been appropriate to keep Jitin, who was a two-time MP and Minister of State in the Department of Road Transport, Petroleum and Human Resources in the UPA, in the politics of the Center.

The name of Dharamveer Prajapati, a member of the Legislative Council, is also discussed among those who are being sworn in as ministers. Became a member of the Legislative Council in January 2021. He is from western UP and comes from the backward class community. Presently he is the Chairman of Mati Kala Board and has done many programs of the Board. He has discharged the responsibility of many important posts in the state BJP.

The question of Kurmi fraternity is highly likely in this assembly election, there is a possibility of Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar becoming a minister from the same class. He is an MLA from Baheri Assembly constituency in Bareilly district. He was elected MLA for the second time in 2017. Presently senior BJP leader and is around 65 years old. He has been in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1980 and was a pracharak in the past.

Paltu Ram, an MA pass from Avadh University who became a minister, is an MLA from the SC seat of Balrampur district Sadar and has also contested the 2007 election on a BSP ticket. Apart from this, Dinesh Khatik, MLA from Hastinapur in Meerut, western UP, is an RSS volunteer, his father is also a Sangh worker.

At present, there are a total of 53 ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP wants to retain its votes by taking all backward faces and one Brahmin in the cabinet.