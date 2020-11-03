November 03, 2020
Corona
UP Additional Chief Secy Tests Positive For Covid-19

IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad was tasked with scaling up Covid-19 measures

PTI 03 November 2020
IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad
2020-11-03T15:35:34+05:30

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan, has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prasad has been briefing the media here about the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh.

"Prasad was on Monday admitted to the SGPGI after testing positive for the virus. A team of senior doctors is monitoring him," PGI Director, RK Dhiman, said.

