UP Additional Chief Secy Tests Positive For Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan, has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prasad has been briefing the media here about the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh.

"Prasad was on Monday admitted to the SGPGI after testing positive for the virus. A team of senior doctors is monitoring him," PGI Director, RK Dhiman, said.

