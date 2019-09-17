﻿
UP: 20-Year-Old Dalit Man Burnt Alive, Cong Slams State BJP Govt

The Dalit man was allegedly burnt alive in Hardoi district over his relationship with a woman from another caste, a killing that his relatives said also led to his mother's death.

17 September 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident of a 20-year-old Dalit man allegedly burnt alive, saying the social fabric of the state is being attacked to achieve political objectives.

"Under the BJP rule, another Dalit has been burnt alive -- inhuman and shameful," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"In order to achieve political objectives in Uttar Pradesh, the social fabric is being attacked," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The political advantage-seeking ruling dispensation is silent, he alleged.

"In UP, neither women are safe, nor Dalits and backwards classes," the Congress leader claimed.

(PTI)

