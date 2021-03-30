UP: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed By Lover After She Decided To Marry Someone Else

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was killed allegedly by a man after she decided to marry someone else at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. Annu Rajbhar, the accused, met the woman on Monday morning and killed her by slitting her throat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

The body of victim, identified as Sindhu Rajbhar, was found in an agricultural field in the village later in the day.

Based on a complaint lodged at Bansdeeh Road police station by the brother of the deceased, a case was registered against Annu Rajbhar and he was arrested.

Yadav said Annu Rajbhar was having an affair with Sindhu Rajbhar for the last few years. He wanted to marry her but Sindhu Rajbhar's family was not ready for it and had fixed her marriage elsewhere.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the official added.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine