UP: 18 People Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Ganga River

Eighteen people were rescued near the Ram Gaya Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district after their boat capsized in river Ganga on Tuesday morning, police said.

The people on the boat were on their way to Bhadohi district on the other side of the river to work in agriculture fields when it capsized, Inspector Sheshdhar Panday Panday said.

Four of them had to admitted to Vindhayachal Community Health Centre, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the district to rush to the spot and ensure proper relief and rescue, said government spokesperson in Lucknow.

Locals and boatmen acted promptly and rescued all of them, the inspector said, adding that four of them were in serious condition and were admitted to the health centre.

With PTI Inputs

