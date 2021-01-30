10 Killed, Dozen Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Moradabad-Agra Highway

In an unfortunate road mishap on Saturday, at least 10 people were killed and around a dozen were severly injured after a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway due to poor visibility amid dense fog, an official said.

The accident took place at around 8 am near Manpur village in Moradabad district

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Top police and administration officials including Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary have reached the accident spot near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area

Rescue operation is underway and the injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister's office said Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

“CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of the people in the road accident in Moradabad. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the peace of departed souls,” the chief minister's office tweeted.



“The chief minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery. He has directed that those injured be given Rs 50,000 and kin of the dead be provided Rs 2,00,000 as financial assistance,” his office said in another tweet.

With PTI Inputs

