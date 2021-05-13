Panic In UP's Unnao After Bodies Found Buried In Sand Near Ganga

Days after dead bodies of suspected Covid patients were seen floating in the Ganga River in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, multiple bodies have been found buried in sand at two locations along the Ganga river in Unnao district.

Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told news agency ANI, "Some people do not burn the bodies but bury them in the sand by the river. After I got the information, I have sent officials to the spot. I have asked them to carry out an inquiry and we will take action".

Most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth. There is no confirmation if these bodies were of Covid patients. The bodies were mainly found buried at the Rautapur Ganga Ghat in the Hajipur area. Meanwhile, there is panic among the locals after it was found that bodies were being buried in the sand on the banks of the river.

