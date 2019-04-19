﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Union Minister Says Anyone Pointing Fingers At BJP Workers Will Pay For It In 'Four Hours'

Union Minister Says Anyone Pointing Fingers At BJP Workers Will Pay For It In 'Four Hours'

Sinha, who is seeking re-election from Ghazipur seat, was addressing 'Kisan Panchayat Sammelan' in Saidpur area.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2019
Union Minister Says Anyone Pointing Fingers At BJP Workers Will Pay For It In 'Four Hours'
Union minister Manoj Sinha threatens those who try to intimidate BJP workers.
File Photo
Union Minister Says Anyone Pointing Fingers At BJP Workers Will Pay For It In 'Four Hours'
outlookindia.com
2019-04-19T14:16:57+0530

Union minister Manoj Sinha on Thursday threatened that anyone who points a finger at BJP workers will find himself paying for it in just "four hours".

Sinha, who is seeking re-election from Ghazipur seat, was addressing 'Kisan Panchayat Sammelan' in Saidpur area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening.

"The BJP workers are all ready to crush corruption and the money earned through criminal activities. I can assure you that if any finger is pointed at a BJP worker, in four hours that finger will not be salamat (safe)," the 59-year-old sitting MP said.

"No criminal of Purvanchal is in a position to enter the boundary of Ghazipur and glower at BJP workers... If he dares to do it, his eyes will not remain safe," he said.

The Union Minister is pitted against Afzal Ansari, the brother of mafia-turned politician Mukhatar Ansari who has been fielded by BSP.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manoj Sinha Uttar Pradesh BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Was BJP Voted To Power To Change Names, Asks Priya Dutt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters