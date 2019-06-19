﻿
Union Minister Prahlad Patel's Son, Nephew Arrested For Attempt To Murder

Union Minister Prahlad Patel denied to comment on his son's arrest and said that the law will take its own course.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son, Prabal Patel, and nephew, Monu Patel, have been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on attempt to murder charges
The police on Tuesday arrested Prabal Patel, son of Union Minister Prahlad Singh, and his cousin on charges of attempt to murder in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"A clash took place between two groups on Monday night near Behli bazaar. After the fracas, a bullet was fired in which a man sustained injuries. They also beat a policeman. According to evidence, there was an old dispute between two groups," Superintendent of Police, Karan Singh told reporters.

"We have the evidence that Prabal Patel and Monu Patel were also involved in the case and their names along with 18 others are in the FIR registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four teams are constituted to nab the accused," he said.

The man who sustained gunshot injuries was identified as Himanshu Rathor.

Later, Sub Divisional Officer Police, PS Warle said, "Six people have been arrested including the main accused Prabal Patel. We will arrest rest of accused very soon," he said.

The Union Minister denied to comment on his son's arrest and said that the law will take its own course.

"All I can say is that it is sad and unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don't want to make any further comments," Prahlad told ANI.

Prahlad's brother Jalam Singh Patel said, "My son Monu was in Jabalpur and Prabal was also not in town at the time of the incident.

(ANI)

