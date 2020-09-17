September 17, 2020
Corona
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS

Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS for a check-up after recovering from COVID-19.

PTI 17 September 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
File Photo
2020-09-17T20:01:07+05:30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical checkup, was discharged on Thursday evening, officials said.

He was earlier admitted to the premier hospital on September 12.

The home minister has been discharged from AIIMS, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Shah had addressed an event in his constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat through video conference.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had informed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he recovered from the disease.

Shah was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care and was discharged on August 30 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.

After his admission at AIIMS on September 12, the AIIMS said in a statement: "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days".

The monsoon session of Parliament is ongoing.

