Union Cabinet, CCEA Meetings Cancelled

Earlier scheduled for Wednesday morning, the meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs have been cancelled.

As per the officials, the meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.

With PTI inputs

