July 07, 2021
Union Cabinet, CCEA Meetings Cancelled

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:39 am
The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am
Representational image
Earlier scheduled for Wednesday morning, the meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs have been cancelled.

As per the officials, the meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

With PTI inputs

